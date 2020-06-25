Amid anti-racism protests, decision to rebrand a fairness cream is significant. Here’s why

The Indian obsession with white skin is a telling affair, one that has subjected many young women and men to prejudices and asinine remarks for their natural complexion. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The Indian obsession with white skin is a telling affair, one that has subjected many young women and men to prejudices and asinine remarks for their natural complexion. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

For years now, the melanin-suppressing cream has faced a lot of criticism because of its name that dares say that fair is lovely. But now, in a momentous decision, Unilever’s Indian subsidiary Hindustan Unilever has decided to drop the ‘Fair’ from ‘Fair & Lovely’ as part of its re-branding efforts. The announcement comes as the Black Lives Matter movement continues to get traction around the world.

It is also believed that besides the word ‘fair’, the company will also drop ‘whitening’ and ‘lightening’ from its packaging. The product is sold in many countries in Asia, namely India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, Pakistan, to name a few.

The Indian obsession with white skin is a telling affair, one that has subjected many young women and men to prejudices and asinine remarks for their natural complexion. But now, in the wake of the continued efforts to rise above race-based crimes and educate people globally, many brands are seeing it apposite to undo their past errors, and react and respond to the ongoing movement with a lot more sensitivity.

In fact, just last week, the brand Johnson & Johnson retreated from its skin-whitening business, which includes the Clean & Clear Fairness and the Neutrogena Fine Fairness brands in India.

We’re committed to a skin care portfolio that’s inclusive of all skin tones, celebrating the diversity of beauty. That’s why we’re removing the words ‘fairness’, ‘whitening’ & ‘lightening’ from products, and changing the Fair & Lovely brand name.https://t.co/W3tHn6dHqE — Unilever #StaySafe (@Unilever) June 25, 2020

Fair & Lovely has been criticized for years now, because its advertising and packaging used to suggest that if you have a fair complexion, you are an achiever. And if your skin is anything but fair, you need to work on yourself and your confidence. But, in the last few years, the brand has evolved, and has tried to portray more sensitivity in its advertisements — what with women empowerment tropes — albeit with the same name.

But now, in the wake of the death of an African-American man George Floyd in the US — who died when a police officer pinned him to the ground and pressed his knee on his neck, even as he pleaded with him — many countries are waking up to the fact that prejudices are real. And racism is real and rampant, too.

Sunny Jain, president Beauty & Personal Care of Unilever, said in a press statement: “We are fully committed to having a global portfolio of skin care brands that is inclusive and cares for all skin tones, celebrating greater diversity of beauty. We recognise that the use of the words ‘fair’, ‘white’ and ‘light’ suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don’t think is right, and we want to address this. As we’re evolving the way that we communicate the skin benefits of our products that deliver radiant and even tone skin, it’s also important to change the language we use.”

Shaadi.com, an Asian marriage website, meanwhile, has also done away with a skin tone filter after it was met with online backlash, according to a report in The BBC. Prior to this, those who joined the website were asked to select from the ‘skin tone’ ranging from dark or light. Additionally, Quaker, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, announced last week that it was dropping the 130-year-old brand name and image, which featured a black woman named Aunt Jemima.

