How often should you steam your face?

Easy and quick-to-do DIY skincare treatments have become quite popular these days, thanks to social media where many beauty and skincare influencers keep sharing newer tips, tricks, and hacks. Many such quick remedies can be great for the skin, provided they are tried after understanding your skin type and consulting an expert, but one such hack that has always been debatable is facial steaming.

Known to help nourish and cleanse the skin by removing dead skin cells and sebum, “steaming your face is one of the most popular home remedies for skin congestion and blackheads. Steam helps to remove dead skin cells and melts sticky sebum,” Dr Niketa Sonavane, a dermatologist, shared in an Instagram post.

Agreed Dr Parnita Bansal, a cosmetologist and skin laser surgeon, and told indianexpress.com that face steaming provides a “deep cleansing effect,” which prevents any future blockage, “giving your face a smooth, clear and glowing appearance.”

She further explained that steaming can dilate the blood vessels, thus increasing circulation and oxygen supply in the face area, in turn, making the skin look healthy and youthful. “Steaming also eliminates dead skin cells as it is a natural exfoliator and also possesses anti-aging properties,” Dr Bansal added.

But how often should you steam your skin?

“Although the benefits of steaming face are far too many, steaming every day can prove to be slightly harsh and do more harm than good as the skin pores will not have enough time to close,” Dr Bansal warned, further suggesting to “limit the process to 10 minutes once a week for best results.”

But, it is essential to note that people with skin problems such as “melasma, redness, rosacea, dry skin, irritated skin, active acne” should avoid facial steaming as “all these conditions can get exacerbated by taking steam,” Dr Aanchal Panth pointed out on Instagram. She also suggested that after every steam session one should make sure to moisturise the skin.

