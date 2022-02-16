It’s time to add facial oils to your skincare regime; find out why

For someone with an oily skin, the thought of using facial oils can be scary. Many believe that it can lead to acne. “But this is much like many other beauty myths. Often, most skin regimes are limited to cleansing, toning, treating, and moisturising; and skin experts have been applauding it for all the right reasons,” says Neha Ahuja, the founder of Kaashi Wellness.

According to Ahuja, a happy skin is a mix of the right amount of water and oil content. “As the skin cannot naturally produce a lot of water, we use moisturisers; the other half is taken care of by facial oils that ensure the skin doesn’t secrete excess oils. Post the age of 30, the body produces fewer oils and it becomes important to use face oils.”

Kumkumadi oils, says the expert, have been an integral part of traditional beauty regimes. “However, these commonly used oils generally consist of 5 drops of saffron and 10ml of base oil (usually sesame or coconut), which makes for a heavy texture. It also makes it hard for the skin to absorb it,” she says, adding that the Kumkumadi oil prepared with a combination of saffron peach kernel and rose oils make it easier for the skin to absorb essential vitamins.

“When one washes their face, they lose the skin’s natural oil. This leads to production of more oil to compensate for the loss, leading to acne and clogged pores. It becomes even more important to use facial oils. Its best application is massaging the skin with the oil post a face wash,” Ahuja advises.

Here are some benefits:

● Best for softening, toning, soothing, hydrating and decongesting irritated and stressed skin.

● Helps prevent moisture loss and balances the skin by imitating its natural sebum.

● Helps in fighting early signs of aging, formation of fine lines and wrinkles.

● Restores the skin’s lost radiance and rejuvenates it.

● Relieves the skin from inflammation, tanning and pigmentation.

● Using the right face oil can help make your skin less oily.

● Helps seal in the nutrients.

“The skin needs essential fatty acids. But, please consult your dermatologist before introducing your skin to any new product,” she concludes.

