Amp up your skincare game with facial oils; Mira Kapoor shares their many benefits and uses

While many of us diligently follow the CTM routine — cleansing, toning and moisturising — it’s now time to level up the skincare game with facial oils, that will not just nourish the skin but also solve many skin woes and give it a healthy glow.

However, with so many facial oils to choose from, it can get a bit confusing to pick the right oil for oneself. But worry not, Mira Kapoor recently shared a facial oil guide, detailing the benefits and uses of the different types.

Cold-pressed sesame oil

Benefits: According to Mira, it’s a warm, nourishing oil that is great to balance vata and combat dryness. It also strengthens ojas.

Best used for: She suggested using it for localised body massage, oil pulling, and oiling ears and joints.

Peach kernel oil

Benefits: It is a light and moisturising oil, and contains Omega 3, 6, 9 and vitamin A and E. “It hydrates without being greasy,” she added.

Best used for: You can use this oil for face massage, to improve skin elasticity, and is good for sensitive skin.

Rosehip oil

Benefits: This oil is “not too heavy or light,” Mira said. She added that it is a moisturising oil with vitamin A, C and E, and helps to fade scars.

When to avoid: Avoid rosehip oil if you have acne-prone skin. It is “slightly comedogenic,” the 27-year-old said.

After-shower oil

Benefits: This oil is lightweight, absorbs quickly and is hydrating in nature.

Best used for: According to Mira, it is perfect for post-bath indulgence and useful for self-massage. It “smells divine,” she added.

Apricot kernel oil

Benefits: This is a grounding and healing oil. It helps pamper skin and hair.

Best used for: It “can be used as an expectorant when massaged on chest and back,” she said. It calms vata and treats dandruff.

Cold-pressed mustard oil

Benefits: It is a warming oil, and helps in blood circulation and in generating and retaining heat. But, it also aggravates pitta. Thus, it is suggested to use this oil less frequently.

Best used for: Mira suggested heating this oil with a clove of garlic and using it to massage feet. It also helps alleviate cough and muscle pains.

