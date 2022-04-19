Skincare alert: Why you should never wax your face (plus an alternate way to get rid of facial hair)

Many people, as part of their glooming routines, regularly get rid of unwanted facial hair which sprout time and again, depending on factors such as hormones, diet, and lifestyle. While many adopt methods such as trimming at home, others rely on face wax or threading in salons to eliminate peach fuzz.

However, you must stop waxing your face immediately, according to dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta. “I don’t know why would anyone want to do facial waxing because it is not only painful but can also lead to many side effects such as blisters, skin rashes, allergic reactions, ingrown hair, bleeding on the skin and premature ageing,” she said on Instagram.

She listed the top three reasons to not wax the face.

*Waxing rips off a layer of skin every time you do it. If you do this regularly (once in 15 days), it can strip away so much so that your skin becomes burnt and raw over time.

*Your everyday facial products may burn (on applying) after waxing your face.

*If you have dry or sensitive skin, waxing will exasperate those problems because of its abrasive nature.

“If you have fine hair like peach fuzz, you can go for dermaplaning which uses a fine razor blade. You can also go for laser bleaching if you are okay with your hair just being bleached. If you have Hirsutism or extra hair on your face which needs to be removed for a longer time, you can opt for laser hair reduction,” she suggested.

However, if you want to remove your facial hair at home, you can also try trimming. Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth detailed the correct method of trimming facial hair.

*Moisturise your skin.

*Clean trimmer head with a disinfectant.

*Use a trimmer in direction of the hair.

*Wash your face and apply a moisturiser,

