Face yoga: Do these 3 easy exercises early morning to get firm and glowing skin

If you have been applying a lot of products on your skin and it still feels dull and tired, it it time you try face yoga. Wondering what exactly that is? Allow us to explain.

Face yoga, which involves doing repetitive exercises, focuses on strengthening the muscles of your face. Repeating the movements allows for better blood circulation and prevents premature ageing. Not only that, it also helps release tension in the shoulders, making you feel light and rejuvenated.

Exercise #1

Massage your jawline with your knuckles in an upward motion. This basically creates an acupressure-like motion that releases tension. Do the same on your forehead too, beginning at the middle and end at your temples. Do this 5 times every day.

Exercise #2

Use your thumbs and massage your neck and chin in an upward motion at least 5 times. This helps deal with neck lines and wrinkles near your mouth. Next, tighten your jawline and making a kiss-face; now stretch your jaw to one side and turn your head to the same side. Do this for 30 seconds and repeat for 5 times. This not tightens your neck but also helps get rid of double-chin.

Exercise #3

Place your thumbs under your chin and massage your cheeks in an upward motion (ending at the temples) using your fingers. Do this 5 times. This helps smoothen your smile lines and promotes blood circulation. Next, close your mouth and make a fish-face. Hold yourself like this for 30 seconds and repeat 5 times. This lifts your face and gives you a plump look.

Would you like to try these simple exercises today?

