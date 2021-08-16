Skincare tips: Dermatologist shares guide on layering face serum

Skincare, even though it may look easy, is vast and can also get confusing for many. To begin right, one must first know and understand their skin type, its requirements and then apply suitable products. However, the basics remain the same and and one can enhance their skincare routine by just keeping some basic pointers in mind. To help you out, here’s a mini-guide to apply face serums from dermatologist Dr Niketa Sonavane.

The rule of thumb, according to Dr Sonavane, is to start from thinnest to thickest. “The lighter or more runny serum will go on your skin first followed by the thicker or heavier serum,” she wrote on Instagram.

*If you’re not sure about the order of consistency of your serums, you can put a few drops of each on the back of your hand and see which one runs the fastest, she suggested.

*If you use an acid-based serum or toner, it should be applied before other serums so that the skin is prepped.

*Do not use more than two serums — it would not be as effective.

*If you are using multiple serums, they should target different problem areas.

“Check the ingredient list of formulations to make sure you aren’t using a single active ingredient too many times. Too much hyaluronic acid can cause a break out!” she shared.

Mixing guide

According to Dr Sonavane, AHA/BHA should be used with retinol; and vitamin C and retinol make for a good combination.

Hyaluronic acid + vitamin C; Niacinamide + retinol are other serums that work together.

