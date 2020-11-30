Why you must apply a face serum, according to a dermatologist

One of the most striking benefits of face serums is their ability to help lock moisture into the skin. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Ageing causes certain skin changes like fine lines, wrinkles, and even dullness, and an effective way to manage the same is to amp up your skincare game. While there are many products in the market, an effective product that helps deal with many skincare woes is a serum. If you are wondering about it, here is dermatologist Dr Niketa Sonvane explaining why you should include face serums in your skincare regimen.

“Face serums are lightweight liquids that contain a much higher concentration of active ingredients. They also penetrate better to deliver active ingredients deep into the skin,” she mentioned in an Instagram post.

Here are five benefits of face serums

Fresh, glowing skin

Lack of sleep can leave your face looking dull and tired. Using an effective face serum can promote cellular regeneration and repair, making your skin look radiant even if you’re low on shut-eye.

Tighter pores

Enlarged pores are difficult to treat, but due to the thin consistency of a face serum, pores are kept oil-free and clean, which minimises their appearance and refines the skin’s texture.

Smoother skin

Since serum molecules are not blocked by any additives, they can penetrate deep into the pores, smoothening out the surface of the skin for a noticeably softer texture.

Reduce fine lines

Help reduce fine lines with the use of a face serum.

Serums have active ingredients such as Idebenone, CoQ10, retinol and copper peptide which effectively help achieve younger-looking skin by accelerating the regeneration process resulting in cellular vitality.

Retains moisture

One of the most striking benefits of face serums is their ability to help lock moisture into the skin. Formulas with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid can improve the moisture content of the skin while strengthening the skin barrier for a hydrated and healthy look.

How to use a face serum?

A serum can be applied in the morning, at night or both. For those with drier skin, the serum can be layered under the morning and/or night moisturiser, said Dr Sonavane.

