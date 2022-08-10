scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Face paint and folklore transform Chicago bride for traditional wedding in Kosovo

However, there are fewer and fewer people every year who want this kind of traditional wedding and there is only one woman left who does the makeup

By: Reuters | Kosovo |
August 10, 2022 7:30:59 pm
Bosniak costume, Kosovo weddingMelissa Guerrero, a U.S. citizen of Mexican origin, wearing traditional wedding makeup and a traditional costume, is prepared for her wedding ceremony in Donje Ljubinje, near Prizren, Kosovo. (REUTERS/Fatos Bytyci)

For Bosniaks in the Kosovan village of Donje Ljubinje, a wedding ceremony is an art form.

Maintaining a centuries-old tradition, the two-day event is a festival of music and dance to showcase a bride resplendent in a traditional Bosniak costume.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

American Melissa Guerrero was dazzled when she attended a traditional wedding on her first visit to Donje Ljubinje, near the city of Prizren, in 2013 to meet the family of her high school sweetheart. So much so that she dreamt of having a similar wedding herself.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA

Last week Melissa, 30, realised that dream. Dressed head to toe in traditional costume, her face painted white with elaborate sprays and dots of red, blue, gold and silver, she married Melsid Redzepi, who is from a Bosnian family in Kosovo. He was seven when the war began in Kosovo and his family moved to the United States.

kosovo weeding, mexican wedding, mexican traditional bride ensemble Melissa Guerrero has make-up applied to her face during her wedding ceremony in the village Donje Ljubinje, near Prizren, Kosovo. (REUTERS/Fatos Bytyci)

As Melissa prepared for the wedding ceremony, loud drum music played while an elderly woman painted her face, a process that takes about two hours during which time the bride cannot open her eyes, talk to anyone or eat or drink.

Cooks who had butchered a huge bull prepared food for a feast for hundreds of people.

Advertisement

“When I came for the first time in 2013, I witnessed a wedding here and I just thought it was so rich and so special and it is something that I had never seen anywhere else in the world,” said Melissa, a graphics designer who was born in Mexico before her family emigrated to the United States when she was 11. She met Melsid in elementary school in Chicago.

kosovo weeding, mexican wedding, mexican traditional bride ensemble Melissa Guerrero wearing traditional wedding makeup and a traditional costume, is prepared for her wedding ceremony in the village Donje Ljubinje, near Prizren, Kosovo. (REUTERS/Fatos Bytyci)

“All those lines and those colours on the face of the bride symbolize an experience be that happiness, love, respect, harmony and so on,” said Xhavit Rexhepi, a former biology professor who has written a book on local traditions in the area.

Although similar face paintings and costumes, which are pagan in origin, can be found in other communities in countries such as Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Turkey, Rexhepi said the designs on wedding dresses in his village are unique.

DYING ART?

Advertisement

Donje Ljubinje’s population has halved from about 3,000 inhabitants 20 years ago as many emigrated abroad. July and August are the busiest months for weddings as many people with links to the village return to visit then and there is a wedding every day, sometimes twice a day.

“Once you are born here you cannot get out of it,” said Melsid, the groom.

kosovo weeding, mexican wedding, mexican traditional bride ensemble Melissa Guerrero is prepared for her wedding ceremony. (REUTERS/Fatos Bytyci)

However, there are fewer and fewer people every year who want this kind of traditional wedding and there is only one woman left who does the makeup.

Aziza Sefitagic, who is in her late 60s, has tried to teach her art to other women in the village but most of them have since emigrated to Western countries.

“I just hope this tradition will not die with me,” Sefitagic said while painting Melissa’s face.

Advertisement

​​ 📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 07:30:59 pm

Most Popular

1

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

2

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

3

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

4

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

5

Supreme Court grants bail to activist Varavara Rao on medical grounds

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
As Kodanad estate heist probe crawls, Stalin’s promise remains a distant ...
As Kodanad estate heist probe crawls, Stalin’s promise remains a distant ...
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Dark matter: An invisible glue that may not even exist

Dark matter: An invisible glue that may not even exist

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

RAKHI OUTFITS
Unsure about what to wear this Raksha Bandhan? We’ve got you covered, sisters
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement