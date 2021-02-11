Here’s how to choose the right face oil according to your skin type

The word “face oils” may bring pictures of oily, shiny skin that feels heavy, making you want to never add the product to your skincare regime. But, according to Amrita and Philip Alexander, founders of Auravedic, a skincare brand, “face oils are that one product that can actually treat your skin concerns while giving you a bright, glowing, and clear skin.”

Below, they share a list of the best face oils as per your skin type.

Oily and acne-prone skin

One of the most prominent reasons for breakouts is overactivity in the oil glands which leads to the production of excess sebum. “Tea tree and neem are a great combination of ingredients to help control the production of oil and eliminate bacterial infections from the root,” says Alexendar.

READ | Here is the ultimake skin care checklist for you

Pollution is a potent irritant that can affect your skin in the long run. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Pollution is a potent irritant that can affect your skin in the long run. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Dry skin

It is easier to assume that any face oil will work for this skin type, but what really works effectively is oils with bigger molecules that form a barrier to protect it from getting inflamed such as avocado, pomegranate, and grape seed.

READ | Four makeup trends to look forward to in 2021

Normal skin

Although less dry, normal skin too can benefit from face oils to help maintain its texture and hydration. “Use oils like traditional kumkumadi or argan and almond oil that do not block pores, cause irritation or dry the skin,” says Alexandar.

ALSO READ | Vocal for local: Into the world of homegrown beauty products

Mature skin

Since mature skin has more fine lines and age spots, Alexander suggests opting for a rich facial oil with anti-oxidants such as avocado and grape seed that help to make the skin soft and supple thus giving it a youthful radiance.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle