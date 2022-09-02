scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

‘Fabulous Lives’ cast members Maheep, Bhavna, Neelam, Seema try face yoga to reverse their aging

"Am I looking 20?" Maheep asks, and Neelam humours her, "You are glowing!"

face yoga, face yoga exercises, face yoga beenfits, face yoga exercises, face yoga asanas, face yoga for reverse aging, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, indian express newsBhavna asked her friends to enunciate the five vowels of the English language, claiming that it can make the face look "tightened". (Photo: Instagram/@neelamkotharisoni)

The ‘fabulous’ four — Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan — who make up the cast of Netflix’s ‘The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives‘, are busy promoting the second season, which has come out on the streaming site almost two years since its debut in 2020.

In one of the promotional bits shared on Instagram by the official Netflix India account, the quartet could be seen engaging in a fun banter, pulling each other’s legs. Needless to say, they looked gorgeous as ever, and the secret to their ‘youthful’ glow was — not just a flawless style and makeup — something that is considered to be earthy.

 

At one point Bhavna — who is married to Chunky Panday and is the mother of actor Ananya Panday — announced that she has “figured out a way to reverse aging“. She allowed her friends to take guesses; while Seema thought it was botox, Neelam offered “headstands“.

Maheep, looking visibly irritated, said, “It can’t be face yoga!” To this, Seema replied, “It is 100 per cent face yoga.”

ALSO READ |Sonnalli Seygall shares favourite face yoga poses on International Self-Care Day; check it out

Bhavna went on to demonstrate some poses, the first one being “fish pose“. It entails pouting of the lips, akin to what a puffer fish does. All four of them held this pose for a bit and proceeded to smile which, Bhavna claimed, is what does the trick.

“Am I looking 20?” Maheep asked, and Neelam humoured her, “You are glowing!”

Then, Bhavna asked her friends to enunciate the five vowels of the English language, namely A, E, I, O and U. While they felt it was a childish exercise, Bhavna said doing this can make the face look “tightened”.

 

Finally, she demonstrated the “crane pose”, even as her friends protested that doing face yoga made them look funny and “ridiculous”.

ALSO READ |Mira Kapoor’s ‘DIY sculpting and firming face massage’ technique is ‘indulgent yet simple’

Bhavna said it can make the neck lines go away, and that the reason she does not have any is because she does these exercises. She jutted her neck outwards and then pulled it inwards and her friends followed suit.

Indianexpress.com had previously reported on the benefits of face yoga — that it has been attributed to yield face-lifting, tightening, and sculpting benefits without salon or dermatologists’ interventions. It involves working the facial muscles to improve blood circulation for a healthy glow by stimulating the production of collagen, relaxing tension on your face, de-puffing it, and also improving facial symmetry.

