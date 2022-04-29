Want thicker eyebrows, eyelashes? Try castor oil

Eyebrows and eyelashes help accentuate facial features. No wonder then, the trend of having thick and dark eyebrows and eyelashes that look bushy, even without makeup, is only becoming popular. However, many people have thin lashes and brows, and end up relying on makeup products to get their brows on fleek.

According to Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli, many experience eyebrow thinning as they grow older. “Even young people experience eyebrow thinning caused by hormones or poor care,” she added. Earlier, dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth had shared that ageing, nutrient deficiencies, eczema, contact dermatitis, alopecia areata and thyroid deficiency are some possible reasons behind eyebrow thinning.

However, if you wish to achieve thick eyebrows and eyelashes, you don’t really have to make a trip to the parlour. You can get them with just one simple product – castor oil!

Here’s how you can use castor oil to get thicker brows and lashes, as shared by Dr Kohli.

*Dip a spoolie brush in castor oil.

*Apply it to your eyelashes, the way you would apply mascara. Be careful not to get the oil in your eyes.

*Apply on the upper as well as lower lashes.

*Leave it on overnight.

*Wash it off the next day.

For effective results, remove castor oil with some yoghurt and lemon rind in the morning, the expert suggested.

