Do we really need an eye cream?

The first noticeable signs of ageing are believed to be around the eyes because of the supremely sensitive skin around them. With the makeup market regularly introducing a slew of products for specific areas and conditions, we explore whether our eyes really need an eye cream.

What is an eye cream?

Sad but true, the skin around your eyes ages way faster than the rest of your skin and that is exactly when an eye cream comes to your rescue. Specifically designed for the area around your eyes, it helps hydrate and replenish the skin, leaving it soft and supple and slowing down the process of ageing. Regular massaging with eye creams also leads to lesser instances of waking up with puffy eyes. They are not so thick in consistency but are enriched with certain ingredients that help beat dark circles, puffiness and crow’s feet.

How different is it from a regular face moisturiser?

First things first, creams are designed to meet specific skin conditions. But a moisturiser’s main task is to increase and maintain hydration, ensuring one has supple skin. This means it can be used anywhere on the body. However, when it comes to eye creams, they are specifically designed for the skin near your eyes which is notoriously delicate, making it prone to dryness and in the longer run, wrinkles. The key features of an eye cream can range from decreasing puffiness to brightening the under-eye area and providing antioxidant effects, something which normal moisturisers do not.

What ingredients does an eye cream contain?

Eye creams enriched with hyaluronic acid work best since, as we age, the presence of the very acid depletes leading to dryness which is one of the main causes for wrinkles. Retinol is important because this helps beat wrinkles while one can also look for vitamin c to treat dark circles. If it has caffeine, it works wonders for someone who does not want to wake up with puffy eyes.

How can one apply an eye cream properly?

Eye creams shouldn’t be applied very close to the eyes to avoid inflammation; apply it directly under your bottom lashes. It is suggested one takes a pea-sized amount and gently apply in tapping motions with the ring finger, which has the softest pressure. Gently massage under the eyes and smooth it out to the temple. One can also use a Gua Sha kept inside the freezer with an eye cream for a cooling effect and to beat the puffiness. You can also use a jade roller with the eye cream for better absorption of the product.

