The one thing you must remember while applying under eye creams

You may have a skincare routine that you religiously follow, but do you take any extra care when it comes to the area under the eyes? We ask because the area is extremely sensitive, is exposed to free radicals, and is still often ignored by many.

Also, since the skin on the area is thinner, one not only needs to use the right kinds of products to make sure it is nourished and hydrated at all times, but the application of products also assumes equal importance.

Dr Jushya Sarin, a dermatologist, recently shared that the right way to apply an under eye cream “is to always use your ring finger because it is the weakest finger and will not pull too hard on the delicate skin.”

All you have to do is just take a pinch of eye cream and apply it directly under the lower lashes. Also, you must always apply under-eye cream before applying a serum/moisturiser and right after cleansing and toning. This is because it is essential to apply lighter products first and also because eye creams are highly absorbent in nature.

Most eye creams also are filled with active ingredients such as vitamin C and retinol to yield faster results. If you are looking to incorporate one in your routine then check out why vitamin C is really good for your under eyes.

