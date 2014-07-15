Express LOL: Seven ways to sleep on time after FIFA World Cup

So now that the FIFA World Cup is over and and a huge void has been left in our lives (or rather, nights), we need to get back to our normal sleeping patterns before we get the pink slip, or a rustication letter from college.

Here are 7 ways to ensure we sleep on time this week:

1) Watch an Ashutosh Gowarikar movie

2) Watch a documentary on stem cell research at AIIMS.

3) Try to read a balance sheet.

4) Listen to devotional music.

5) Listen to the budget speech at the parliament.

6) Sort out your notes and study material.

7) Watch a game of golf. Alone.

