Thursday, June 14, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Express LOL: Seven ways to sleep on time after FIFA World Cup

So now that the FIFA World Cup is over and and a huge void has been left in our lives (or rather, nights), we need to get back to our normal sleeping patterns before we get the pink slip, or a rustication letter from college.

| New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2018 10:23:18 am
So now that the FIFA World Cup is over and and a huge void has been left in our lives (or rather, nights), we need to get back to our normal sleeping patterns before we get the pink slip, or a rustication letter from college.

Here are 7 ways to ensure we sleep on time this week:

1) Watch an Ashutosh Gowarikar movie

Sleeping-1

2) Watch a documentary on stem cell research at AIIMS.

Sleeping-2

3) Try to read a balance sheet.

Sleeping-3

4) Listen to devotional music.

Sleeping-4

5) Listen to the budget speech at the parliament. 

Sleeping-5

6) Sort out your notes and study material.

Sleeping-6

7) Watch a game of golf. Alone.

Sleeping-7

 

