Express LOL: Seven ways to sleep on time after FIFA World Cup

| New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2018 10:23:18 am
So now that the FIFA World Cup is over and and a huge void has been left in our lives (or rather, nights), we need to get back to our normal sleeping patterns before we get the pink slip, or a rustication letter from college.
Here are 7 ways to ensure we sleep on time this week:
1) Watch an Ashutosh Gowarikar movie
2) Watch a documentary on stem cell research at AIIMS.
3) Try to read a balance sheet.
4) Listen to devotional music.
5) Listen to the budget speech at the parliament.
6) Sort out your notes and study material.
7) Watch a game of golf. Alone.
