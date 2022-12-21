Effective tips to prevent dryness and maintain healthy skin in your 50s

With age, our skin experiences a decrease in the production of collagen, natural oils, and elastin, in turn, making it look dry and lifeless. Also, the skin becomes saggy and develops wrinkles and fine lines as you turn 50, said Dr Neha Sharma, dermatologist and founder of Estique clinic, Gurugram. “It must be noted that as we age, our skin matures and loses collagen. Certain environmental factors and menopause also affect it. As such, addressing some skincare concerns that occur after one turns 50 is very important,” she told indianexpress.com.

So what are these skincare concerns?

* Dry and dull skin: The levels of estrogen, the hormone that keeps the skin moisturised, drops after menopause, thus leading to dryness. Hydration plays a major role in keeping the skin supple.

“The moisturisers that worked for you in your 20s will not work for you in your 50s. What you need then is a rich moisturiser packed with shea butter, squalene, fatty acids, hyaluronic acid, cholesterol, ceramides, and peptides,” she added, further suggesting using a mild cleanser instead of soap as it can be too harsh for mature skin, and skipping long hot showers. “To tackle the dullness, use chemical peels to remove the dead skin once a month,” she told indianexpress.com.

*Sagging skin: Over the years, loss of collagen leads to loss of elasticity, making the skin loose, and saggy, and also the formation of lines and deep creases on the forehead. With age, there is also a shift of fat to the lower face resulting in folds or a double chin.

“Retinol serums help with skin regeneration; clinic treatments like Botulinum toxin help with wrinkles; and hyaluronic acid fillers can help with volume loss,” the doctor advised. She continued that HIFU, Radiofrequency, and micro-needling might also help with collagen production.

Also Read | | Skincare in your 30s: Here are some basic rules to follow

* Rashes and skin sensitivity: “In our 50s, the pH level of skin changes leading to increased sensibility, irritability, and sometimes rashes,” the expert said suggesting that one should not incorporate any skin care products without a dermatologist’s guidance.

Advertisement

*Pigmentation and age spots: Estrogen controls melanin-producing melanocytes in the body. Thus, as explained before, “when estrogen falls, the production of melanin also drops, making us more susceptible to sun damage,” she said, further emphasising that “sunscreen is non-negotiable”. She also advised to wear protective clothes. “For hyperpigmented spots, your dermatologist may include AHAs in your skincare regime. Q switched and Nd Yag Lasers can also help,” she informed.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!