Expert tips to prevent ageing and maintain healthy skin in your 20s, 30s and 40s

Skin issues including fine lines, pigmentation, discolouration, uneven texture and wrinkles have become increasingly common these days.

“The reason behind premature ageing is stress, rising pollution levels, poor nutrition and increased exposure to blue light. We have been getting cases of a lot of 25 year olds who have developed skin texture similar to 70 year olds because of the above-mentioned factors. However, such skin issues can be avoided by incorporating a regular skincare routine. Besides that, one can also opt for certain injectable skin remodelling treatments including Profhilo, which have almost zero downtime to pump in nutrition for preventing premature ageing,” said Dr Ami Shah, dermatologist, cosmetologist and laser surgeon in Surat.

Here are some of the essential tips from the expert to maintain healthy and young-looking skin:

In your 20s

Moisturise your skin well no matter if you have oily skin. (Photo: Pexels) Moisturise your skin well no matter if you have oily skin. (Photo: Pexels)

*Emphasise more on prevention than worrying about the skin issues.

*Major skin issues faced in this age are dull skin, breakouts, acne and blackheads. All these happen due to the hormonal changes in the body.

*It’s imperative to have a healthy lifestyle, follow a nutritious diet and good sleep.

*Skincare regime should involve CTM. Never put make-up on while going to bed. Moisturise your skin well no matter if you have oily skin. Ensure that your moisturiser and toner have hyaluronic acid in it.

&Apply sunscreen when stepping out. Sun burns, tanning, rashes, itchiness, even skin cancer are caused by exposure to sun’s harmful radiation.

*You need to check whether your sunscreen provides protection from UVA and UVB radiation besides HCV and iron oxide.

*Never ignore skin issues in this age. Certain medical treatments are designed to take care of these issues holistically.

In your 30s

You need to have a more tailor-made skin regime depending upon your skin issue. (Photo: Pexels) You need to have a more tailor-made skin regime depending upon your skin issue. (Photo: Pexels)

*Focus more on the intake of right nutrition because this is the age when metabolism slows down.

*You need to have a more tailor-made skin regime depending upon your skin issue after consulting your skin expert.

*This is also the age when inflammation happens a lot.

In your 40s

You need to adhere to certain skin treatments that involve building collagen and injecting Hyaluronic acid. (Photo: Pexels) You need to adhere to certain skin treatments that involve building collagen and injecting Hyaluronic acid. (Photo: Pexels)

*Loss of hydration, sagging and wrinkles are the main skin issues in this age.

*Need to adhere to certain skin treatments that involve building collagen and injecting Hyaluronic acid.

*Watch your body’s weight as well as it’s pivotal to maintain the right BMI for a healthy body and skin.

*The process should actually start from your 30s as it can become difficult to maintain weight suddenly in your 40s.

*Excessive body weight can make you susceptible to various NCDs like diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

*A positive mind is also essential in this age-group because this is the time when the menopause also sets in.

*Visit your skin expert is mandatory in a month.

