Natural remedies to get rid of bags under eyes and dark circles

The skin around our eyes is very thin, delicate and has fewer oil glands in comparison to rest of the face. As we grow older, the skin loses collagen and elastin, two proteins found in our skin which leads to the skin under our eyes getting wrinkles and dry, mentioned Pooja Nagdev, cosmetologist and aromatherapist, Inatur, Ayurveda and Aromatherapy. Which is why, it is essential to protect the skin under the eyes from UVA, UVB and blue rays.

There are many factors that can lead to the blood vessels under eyes becoming inflamed leading to dark under eye circles, such as over exposure to sun rays or blue rays, ageing, or even genetics. The best way to take care of under eye circles is to follow a routine.

What can be done?

*Apply a good sun protection cream every morning to prevent skin ageing.

*Keep the area under the eyes moisturised and hydrated without weighing it down with heavy creams.

*To prevent the blood from accumulating under the eyes as it leads to darker under eye colour, it essential to tap massage lightly with fingers twice in a day. Do not rub.

Here are some easy natural tips to follow

*Potato is a great remedy to cure swollen eyes. It is proven to have enzymes with astringent properties. It helps to reduce inflammation and tighten the skin. Cut potato into slices, prick and keep in refrigerator. Apply this daily over the eyelids for 10 minutes and then rinse with water. Apply a good under eye cream afterwards.

*Cucumber, though not as effective as potato, also has skin-energising and mild astringent properties. Refrigerate fresh cucumber and cut it into thick slices. Apply the slices over eyes for 10 minutes. The cucumber juice that remains over eyelids can be gently tapped using fingertips.

*Chamomile tea has natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe strained capillaries in the under eye area. To use cold tea bags as a compress, soak a tea bag in clean water and then place in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Apply the tea bags over your eyes. It also helps to relax and calm the mind.

*Tomatoes are a good source of lycopene and help make the skin soft and supple. It also helps decrease the appearance of dark under eye circles. Slice the tomatoes and place them over eyelids or take out tomato juice or one can even add aloe vera gel to it in equal proportions. This works for lightening the area under eyes as well as provides hydration.

These simple natural routines should help you to get rid of under eye circles easily. It is also essential that these do not re occur. To prevent it, sleep on time, do not spend a lot of time watching screens and always remove makeup before you hit the bed.

