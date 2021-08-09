Skincare coach suggests five simple habits to develop in your 20s

Healthy and glowing skin cannot be achieved overnight; it requires a lot of dedication and patience. But instead of trying out every new product, one must first understand their skin type, its requirements and then adopt a carefully-curated skincare routine.

But most people believe that they shouldn’t worry about skincare till they are in their 30s or 40s. However, skincare coach Tarun Dosanjh suggested that one must start early — in your 20s — to protect the skin and keep it healthy. With just a few simple daily habits, you can ensure a natural glow.

The expert recently took to Instagram to share the importance of skincare in your 20s. “While you might have thought that you wouldn’t have to start worrying about taking care of your skin until you were in your 30s or 40s, there are few habits you can develop in your 20s that will protect your skin in the long run,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarun Dosanjh | Skincare Coach (@dosanjh_tarun)

Further, she listed five simple and effective skincare habits that you should start in your 20s.

*Choose the right cleanser according to your skin type — oily, dry, combination — and its specific requirements.

*Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily.

*Use a tinted moisturiser instead of a foundation. Lesser the pigment, the lesser harm to the skin. It would conceal the spots you want to and also provide enough moisture to the skin.

ALSO READ | Men, say hello to clear skin with these tips

*Invest in a good eye cream, preferably lightweight. It will help nourish the delicate area around the eyes.

*Always take off your makeup before going to bed. On days when you are feeling lazy and tired to reach out to the sink, just wipe the face with a makeup remover wipe.