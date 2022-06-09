scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Expert shares ‘top three’ Ayurvedic skincare tips for summer

If you rely on face masks to ensure your skin stays cool and flawless, check out these effective Ayurvedic packs, as shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 8:00:12 pm
Follow these tips for healthy skin this summer! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Not just winter, even summer can prove to be detrimental for the skin as the hot and humid weather can make it feel dehydrated, itchy, dry, and irritated. Additionally, the scorching heat leads to an increase in sweat and oil production, resulting in pesky acne. To counter these skin issues, you must take extra care of your skin this season.

As such, Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently shared her “top three Ayurvedic skin care tips for summer”.

Take a look.

Drink enough fluids

To keep yourself and your skin hydrated, it is crucial to drink adequate amount of fluids. The expert suggested drinking naturally cooled water, mint-cucumber-coriander infused water, naturally cooling drinks – such as fennel, khus and bael, and milk (dairy or vegan).

ALSO READ |Expert shares tips to choose the right sunscreen

Rose water and aloe vera gel

Rose water and aloe vera gel are naturally hydrating and cooling. Dr Bhavsar advised applying either of them “at bedtime”.

Ayurvedic coolants

What better than natural coolants this summer? “Use Ayurvedic coolants like chandan, ushira and rose for bath,” she said.

Apply rose water at bedtime (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you rely on face masks to help your skin stay cool and flawless, here are some DIY Ayurvedic face packs for different kinds of skin, as shared by the expert.

Face mask for Vata (dry and rough skin)

Take one tsp of besan (chickpea flour), 1 pinch of turmeric and 1 tsp of honey, and mix the required quantity of milk in it to make a paste. Apply this on your face for 25 minutes and then rinse it with mild warm water.

Face mask for Pitta (oily, acne and sensitive skin)

Take 1 tbsp of chandan (sandalwood), half tsp of mulethi (liquorice root powder), 1/4th spoon of moringa powder and add the required quantity of rose water in it. Then, apply it to the face for 30 minutes and rinse it with normal water.

ALSO READ |Ayurvedic expert shares tips to take care of your hair naturally

Face mask for Kapha (normal/soft skin)

Take 1/4th cup milk, and add a tsp of honey with a pinch of turmeric and half tsp of rice flour in it. Apply it to your face. Keep it for 20 minutes and wash your face with warm water.

“Avoid spicy, excessive sour, fermented, deep-fried and non-veg food during summer to avoid skin issues. Sound sleep is equally important for healthy skin,” she said.

