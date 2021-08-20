Expert shares Ayurvedic skincare routine for healthy skin

It goes without saying that it is extremely important to take care of one’s skin. It acts as a barrier to our body and thus needs special care and attention, especially amid rising pollution and stress levels. Therefore, experts also suggest following a dedicated skincare routine based on one’s skin type to ensure healthy and glowing skin.

ALSO READ | Skincare coach suggests five simple habits to develop in your 20s

While there is a range of skincare products available in the market, it is sometimes necessary to go back to our roots and follow certain age-old tips and tricks. Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli shared a simple and effective skincare routine that you can easily follow at home without splurging on expensive products.

“Skincare has become increasingly popular of late. Everyone has started understanding that their skin requires time, effort, clean products, and love. Many have become aware of the repercussions of their lifestyle and habits on their skin and overall health,” Dr Kohli wrote on Instagram. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli)

Follow this simple Ayurvedic skincare routine for healthy skin, as suggested by the expert:

ALSO READ | How to know if your skin is ‘purging’? Find out