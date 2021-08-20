Expert shares Ayurvedic skincare routine for healthy skin

August 20, 2021 3:30:51 pm
It goes without saying that it is extremely important to take care of one’s skin. It acts as a barrier to our body and thus needs special care and attention, especially amid rising pollution and stress levels. Therefore, experts also suggest following a dedicated skincare routine based on one’s skin type to ensure healthy and glowing skin.
While there is a range of skincare products available in the market, it is sometimes necessary to go back to our roots and follow certain age-old tips and tricks. Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli shared a simple and effective skincare routine that you can easily follow at home without splurging on expensive products.
“Skincare has become increasingly popular of late. Everyone has started understanding that their skin requires time, effort, clean products, and love. Many have become aware of the repercussions of their lifestyle and habits on their skin and overall health,” Dr Kohli wrote on Instagram. Take a look.
Follow this simple Ayurvedic skincare routine for healthy skin, as suggested by the expert:
- Wash your face thoroughly with lukewarm water. Dead skin cells will soak up the water like little sponges and plump up, which makes them easy to remove.
- While the face is still wet, apply a thin coating of oil to seal in the moisture. As a result, it is highly unlikely that you will face irritation.
- Make an pack of ubtan with 2 tbsp of oat flour and 1 tbsp of water. Bend over the sink, dip your second, third and fourth fingertips into the mixture, and gently press the paste onto your face. This removes the dead skin cells without stripping the skin of its natural oils.
- Put some plain water or rose water in a spray bottle and spritz the face a few times to moisten the skin.
