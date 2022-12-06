This granny-approved hair ritual will give your tresses ‘incredible strength and shine’

By now, you must have heard about the magical benefits rice water has on our hair. In addition to being totally natural, rice water not only helps strengthen the hair but also gives it extra bounce and shine. This is why dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta’s grandmother also swears by this haircare secret.

“My grandmother always took the utmost care of my hair every Sunday. Since childhood she used masks and remedies to make my hair strong and shiny,” she revealed in an Instagram video.

“Her recipes have been a lifesaver for my hair and skin, and today, I would like to share a hair mask that will give your hair incredible strength and shine,” she added.

According to her, rice water, which has been used by Japanese women, works wonders for hair.

Rice water is actually the starchy water that is left behind after soaking rice. The expert said that one can even ferment it by leaving it inside the fridge for about two days, or even use boiled rice water.

Why is it good?

Rice water has a lot of starch and is a heavy protein treatment for your hair. So, for hair that needs smoothening, shine, or detangling, this is the best DIY that you can do at home. It has a lot of vitamins like vitamin C, E, and A, along with biotin and inositol which strengthen the hair.

How to use it?

Rinse your hair with rice water after shampooing it. Leave the rice water for about 20 minutes and then again rinse it off.

Don’t leave it for a very long period of time because that can lead to overuse. Use it regularly. You can even store rice water in a mist bottle. So, you can use it as a mist as well.

