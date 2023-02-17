scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
From applying toothpaste to washing the face too often: Some popular myths about acne, its causes, and remedies

"Acne is very common among youngsters and teenagers and is not a serious concern until and unless it is excessive," said Dr Dakshata Tare

Acne affect people of all age, not just the teenagers. (Photo: Pixabay)

Acne, one of the most common skin concerns, affects a lot of people irrespective of their gender. While it can occur due to many reasons, hormonal imbalance along with diet, inadequate skincare, stress, and using the wrong products are some of the common causes.

“Primarily, acne occurs when the hair follicles get plugged due to excess sebum, oil, and dead skin cells resulting in pimples, blackheads, whiteheads, nodular acne, or cyst. Although it can afflict anyone at any age, acne is most prevalent in teenagers. But it can be prevented if people avoid eating junk food. However, it must be noted that acne can also be caused because of hormonal changes, stress, and an unhygienic lifestyle,” said Dr Dakshata Tare, MBBS, MD, DVD, Derma Care Skin Clinic, Uthalsar, Thane West, Medical Advisor Entod Pharmaceuticals.

While occasional acne is normal, in case of recurring, stubborn, painful breakouts, or too much acne, it becomes important to identify the root cause and address it. But, much like most things, there are a lot of myths surrounding this skin condition, leaving those looking for a solution confused.

To help you make informed choices, Dr Su, a dermatologist, took to Instagram to dispel some acne myths.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr.Su ® (@drsu.official)

 

Toothpaste can make acne go away: It is a myth. In fact, applying toothpaste on acne can make acne spots on your skin even more red, irritated, and noticeable. “There are different kinds of toothpaste, and the majority of them contain ingredients that can hurt your skin. It is better to visit a dermatologist to treat your acne,” said Dr Su.

Acne is just a teenage problem: Most people believe that acne occurs in teenagers but per the expert, it is not true. Acne can affect any gender and people of all ages can face breakout issues. “Acne is not just a problem for teenagers, it can occur to people of all ages,” wrote Dr Su adding that it’s pretty common to get acne breakouts during pregnancy or even during periods.

Washing your face frequently can prevent acne breakouts: “The urge to over-cleanse is common in those with oily or acne prone skin,” said Dr Su. However, she added that there is no need to wash the face more than twice a day. In fact, doing so may dry out your skin.

Using hand-held devices or washcloth while washing your face helps clear acne: Using hand-held devices or washclothes while washing your face will cause irritation and friction leading to something called frictional acne. Hence, the best is to wash your face gently with clean fingers.

“There are several myths regarding acne. It is not only in women or teenagers but it can occur in men, too. Also, people think that eating sweets and chocolates causes acne, but it’s not true. There are several other myths, such as stress is the main cause of acne, popping pimples makes them go away sooner and so on. But, remember that acne will go away on its own,” added Dr Tare.

What are the best remedies for acne?

According to Dr Tare, acne is very common among youngsters and teenagers and is not a serious concern until and unless it occurs on an excessive amount. People can try these remedies to get rid of acne:

*Protect yourself from the sun.

*Use sunscreen or cover your face if you are vulnerable to such skin problems.

*Avoid touching acne frequently; it will only worsen the condition.

*Clean with a gentle cleanser and maintain hygiene in your regular lifestyle.

