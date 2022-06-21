scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

Expert busts some common myths about psoriasis

"How many times have you had to explain to someone that psoriasis isn't contagious? We're here to settle that," Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 21, 2022 8:57:34 pm
psoriasisThere are different types of psoriasis with very different symptoms (Source: Pixabay)

Psoriasis is a skin condition that leads to itchy rashes and scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp. It is a common, long-term disease with no cure, according to Mayo Clinic. While a lot is known about the disease, there are still several misconceptions about psoriasis.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

“How many times have you had to explain to someone that psoriasis isn’t contagious? We’re here to settle that — as well as a few other misconceptions,” Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli said, busting some common myths about this skin disease.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli) 

Myth: It’s contagious.

Fact: Dr Kohli said that psoriasis is not contagious.

Myth: Only adults get psoriasis.

Fact: “People of any age can have psoriasis,” she said.

ALSO READ |Five steps to effectively ‘clear up back acne’

Myth: There is no treatment for psoriasis.

Fact: The expert highlighted that there are safe and effective Ayurvedic treatments for the condition.

Many believe that psoriasis is just itchy skin, it’s not! (Source: Pixabay)

Myth: It’s just itchy skin – this can’t be serious.

Fact: She said, “It is also connected with some potentially worrisome health conditions, including diabetes, liver disease and heart disease. It can affect your joints and cause arthritis, known as psoriasis arthritis.”

Myth: You can’t blame the family tree.

Fact: The condition can be genetic and run in families.

ALSO READ |Dermatologist shares ingredients that are ‘disaster for your skin’

Myth: Psoriasis is easy to recognise.

Fact: There are different types of psoriasis with very different symptoms.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...
Why PM Modi mentioned Abbas Ramsada in his blogPremium
Why PM Modi mentioned Abbas Ramsada in his blog
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...Premium
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

International Yoga Day
International Day of Yoga 2022: Here’s how the country is observing the day
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement