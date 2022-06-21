Expert busts some common myths about psoriasis

Psoriasis is a skin condition that leads to itchy rashes and scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp. It is a common, long-term disease with no cure, according to Mayo Clinic. While a lot is known about the disease, there are still several misconceptions about psoriasis.

“How many times have you had to explain to someone that psoriasis isn’t contagious? We’re here to settle that — as well as a few other misconceptions,” Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli said, busting some common myths about this skin disease.

Myth: It’s contagious.

Fact: Dr Kohli said that psoriasis is not contagious.

Myth: Only adults get psoriasis.

Fact: “People of any age can have psoriasis,” she said.

Myth: There is no treatment for psoriasis.

Fact: The expert highlighted that there are safe and effective Ayurvedic treatments for the condition.

Many believe that psoriasis is just itchy skin, it’s not! (Source: Pixabay) Many believe that psoriasis is just itchy skin, it’s not! (Source: Pixabay)

Myth: It’s just itchy skin – this can’t be serious.

Fact: She said, “It is also connected with some potentially worrisome health conditions, including diabetes, liver disease and heart disease. It can affect your joints and cause arthritis, known as psoriasis arthritis.”

Myth: You can’t blame the family tree.

Fact: The condition can be genetic and run in families.

Myth: Psoriasis is easy to recognise.

Fact: There are different types of psoriasis with very different symptoms.

