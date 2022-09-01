True or false: Spas help heal your hair, serums smoothen them

Everybody desires to have long, lustrous, dense, and healthy hair. But considering our hair is exposed to the sun and many other pollutants, it makes it essential to follow a stringent haircare routine to maintain its texture. However, with so many products and an equal number of regimes, it can get tricky to pick the best solution for your hair woes. Worry no longer, as we help bust some haircare myths and also bring you helpful information.

All thanks to Dr Kiran Sethi, a dermatologist, who listed four myths on Instagram and wrote: “Busting myths about hair care.”

You need specific shampoos to maintain hair colour

“This is not true. You simply need to use shampoos with less harsh surfactants and shampoo less. That’s it! The more you shampoo, the faster the colour goes!” she wrote.

Hair spas heal your hair

Who does not love to get hair spas? It is the very first thing that comes to our mind when our hair becomes rough and frizzy. But do hair spas really work? The expert thinks otherwise. Dr Kiran wrote, “It is a myth. Hair spas make your hair feel healthier, but they are typically temporary.”

Hair serums are needed to smoothen the hair

Serums are the new buzzword in the skincare and haircare industry with many people trying them out. But, while Dr Kiran agreed that serums can smoothen the hair, she added that the effect is “temporary”. “Serums often lead to buildup on the scalp leading to folliculitis and dandruff,” she shared.

Hair doesn’t need sun protection

Most of us think that it is only the face and the uncovered body parts that need protection from the sun. However, our hair gets affected by the sun and need a shield, too. “The hair is easily damaged by the sun. Don’t you see the top layer as more frizzy than the bottom layer? Sun damages the hair, makes it more frizzy, and more prone to breakage. It’s time for hairscreens!” she wrote.

