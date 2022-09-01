scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

True or false: Spas help heal your hair, serums smoothen them

Dr Kiran Sethi, a dermatologist, busted some of the most common haircare myths

Haircare"Hair serums can smooth the hair but only temporarily," said, Dr Kiran Sethi, a dermatologist, in her post. (Photo: Pexels)

Everybody desires to have long, lustrous, dense, and healthy hair. But considering our hair is exposed to the sun and many other pollutants, it makes it essential to follow a stringent haircare routine to maintain its texture. However, with so many products and an equal number of regimes, it can get tricky to pick the best solution for your hair woes. Worry no longer, as we help bust some haircare myths and also bring you helpful information.

All thanks to Dr Kiran Sethi, a dermatologist, who listed four myths on Instagram and wrote: “Busting myths about hair care.”

Also Read |Dermatologist busts common myths about hair fall, shares tips to control it

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Kiran MD (@drkiransays)

 

You need specific shampoos to maintain hair colour

“This is not true. You simply need to use shampoos with less harsh surfactants and shampoo less. That’s it! The more you shampoo, the faster the colour goes!” she wrote.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Hair spas heal your hair

Who does not love to get hair spas? It is the very first thing that comes to our mind when our hair becomes rough and frizzy. But do hair spas really work? The expert thinks otherwise. Dr Kiran wrote, “It is a myth. Hair spas make your hair feel healthier, but they are typically temporary.”

haircare Do hair spas really work? (Photo: Pexels)

Hair serums are needed to smoothen the hair

Serums are the new buzzword in the skincare and haircare industry with many people trying them out. But, while Dr Kiran agreed that serums can smoothen the hair, she added that the effect is “temporary”. “Serums often lead to buildup on the scalp leading to folliculitis and dandruff,” she shared.

Advertisement
Also Read |The ultimate all-seasons guide to manage curly hair

Hair doesn’t need sun protection

Most of us think that it is only the face and the uncovered body parts that need protection from the sun. However, our hair gets affected by the sun and need a shield, too. “The hair is easily damaged by the sun. Don’t you see the top layer as more frizzy than the bottom layer? Sun damages the hair, makes it more frizzy, and more prone to breakage. It’s time for hairscreens!” she wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 06:20:34 pm
Next Story

On CEO Shantanu Deshpande’s advice to young workers: Know your audience, Mr Deshpande

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Explained: The Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Explained: The Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sita Ramam
Sita Ramam promotions: When Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna impressed with their style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement