Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Two things to watch out for if you are experiencing hair loss

Hair fall and loss of volume could be a result of an underlying health condition, or it could be caused by dietary deficiencies

Are you experiencing crazy hair fall? Find out what could be causing it.

Hair fall and hair loss have become quite common among both men and women. Many people have been losing large clumps of hair on a daily basis, resulting in low self-esteem, panic, stress and more hair fall.

But, in many cases, this issue is reversible and simply needs some lifestyle tweaks. In rare cases, hair fall and loss of volume could be a result of an underlying health condition, too, which would need a thorough medical evaluation.

Taking to Instagram, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explained in a video that there could be two reasons why you may be facing hair loss. They are:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nmami (@nmamiagarwal)

1. Diet

The expert said that a diet has to include the right nutrients that can “keep your hair healthy and protect you from hair loss”. Nutrients that are important for the hair are: protein, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin D and folic acid.

“These nutrients are critical for keeping your hair healthy. Watch out for the deficiencies and make up for the [hair] loss through diet,” she said, adding that food items that are rich in these nutrients are — lean meat, pulses, lentils and nuts.

2. Underlying cause

Agarwal said in the video that many health conditions like thyroid, anemia, any autoimmune disease or hormonal issues could cause hair fall, loss and thinning. “Take necessary precautions,” she suggested.

