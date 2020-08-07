Skincare tips: Do you know the best time to exfoliate your skin?

Scrubbing is an underrated step in your skincare regime. (Photo: Getty) Scrubbing is an underrated step in your skincare regime. (Photo: Getty)

We all believe that cleansing and moisturising is more than enough when it comes to taking care of our skin. But is it? No. Skincare is much more than that and also includes scrubbing to get rid of the dead skin cells, dirt and gunk from the pores. However, much like everything else, skincare steps also need to be followed at a particular time for them to work effectively and show results.

So it is no different when it comes to scrubbing or exfoliating the skin. Even though it is suggested that one should scrub twice in a week, when you should do it is the question that we are here to help you with.

Here’s what Dr Nirupama Parwanda, dermatologist and founder of Zolie Skin Clinic says, “the best time to exfoliate your skin is at night.” But why? “This is because post scrubbing, when you are sleeping, your skin can restore itself at night,” she adds.

Not only that, scrubbing also helps enhance blood circulation and make the skin glow. Thus, if you have a meeting the next day, it is best to scrub the night before and “follow it up with a moisturiser”. If you are running short on time, we suggest you mix your scrub with a cleanser; this helps save time too.

On the basis of your skin type, you can go for physical scrubs like homemade scrubs made from oats, sugar or coffee. Or you can go for chemical exfoliators. But if you go for physical exfoliants, we suggest steering clear of walnut scrubs. However, before you opt for chemical exfoliation, consult a dermatologist so that they can guide you on what works best for your skin.

Make sure you scrub at night and follow it up with a serum, essence or a moisturiser that works best for your skin type. This helps in better absorption of the products, resulting in smoother skin next morning.

