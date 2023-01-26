scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Skincare alert: Find out if you should exfoliate during winter, too

The purpose of exfoliation is to clear the skin pores, remove the dull skin layers, and clear the backlog of the skin products we use

It is important to exfoliate during winters too. (Source: Representative image/Pexels)

Winters are notorious for drying out our skin. But for many of us, exfoliation is an important step in our skincare routine. So should we continue exfoliating our skin during the chilly months, too? Dr Chytra Anand, a celebrity cosmetic dermatologist, posted a video — as part of her winter skin care tips series — on her Instagram that tackled this very question.

In the video, she claimed that we should continue to exfoliate in winter, albeit with precautions. “In the summer, we exfoliate quite a lot. We should continue to exfoliate even in the winter, but once a week. Make sure you moisturise after the exfoliation. Avoid harsh scrubs and loofas during the winter season. Look for active exfoliants, and ensure to ensure you restore that skin barrier in winter,” she said in the clip.

Active exfoliants are enzyme-based. Some examples of these are alpha hydroxy acid, beta hydroxy acid and poly hydroxy acid.

The purpose of exfoliation is to clear the skin pores, remove the dull skin layers, and clear the backlog of the skin products we use. The type of exfoliation and the degree of exfoliation varies for each individual according to their skin type, and also the weather and climate of they you live.

Also Read |Skincare tips: Do you know the best time to exfoliate your skin?

Dr Anil Abraham, Bengaluru-based dermatologist at Abrahams Skin & Hair Clinic agreed that exfoliation is important in the winter time, too. “This is because dry skin and dead skin build up are part of winter. If you have sensitive skin you may want to cut back to gentle exfoliation once or twice a week. Also, winter is a great time to rejuvenate the skin because sun exposure and damage is less. Even dermatological procedures like a peel or microdermabrasion give great results. But don’t stop using sunscreen even in winter to get the best results,” he told indianexpress.com, adding, “So ask your dermatologist, not your influencer or parlour aunty or helpful neighbour. Make sure you are discussing with a qualified dermatologist the exfoliation cleansing routine suitable to you.”

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 15:00 IST
