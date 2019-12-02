Everything you need to know about ‘sugaring’, the alternative to waxing

In quick, small yanks, the hair is neatly removed, leaving the skin non-sticky and glowing. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) In quick, small yanks, the hair is neatly removed, leaving the skin non-sticky and glowing. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The market is ever pulsing with inventions that can make grooming quick, convenient and effortless. Sugaring, which is being touted as an alternative to waxing — given the similarities between the two — is catching up. Here is everything you need to know before your next salon session.

What is it?

It might sound like a baking activity, but sugaring is a hair-removal procedure that is believed to be more natural and environment-friendly than waxing. Just like waxing, though, sugaring pulls the hair from the roots, leaving the skin smooth. The name ‘sugaring’ comes from the paste that comprises lemon, sugar and water. The ingredients are first heated together, and then made to cool. The coagulated paste is then applied to the skin.

How different is it from waxing?

The process is more or less the same, but there is an interesting twist. While in waxing, the wax is applied in the same direction as the hair growth and then stripped in the opposite direction, with sugaring it is the exact opposite. The paste is first applied against the hair growth, and then removed in the same direction. Unlike waxing, the sugaring paste does not stick to the skin, only the unwanted hair.

The use

Sugaring can be used to remove hair on many parts of the body, including the face, underarms, arms, legs, back and bikini area. For those who have sensitive skin, and notice rashes and bumps after a waxing session, sugar is the preferred alternative.

Benefits

Those who opt for this method of hair removal say the skin feels smooth; but apart from that there are many other benefits, too. By removing the dead skin cells from the surface of the skin, sugaring provides exfoliation. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, exfoliation helps with a renewed appearance of the skin. And, just like waxing, sugaring, too, causes the hair to grow back softer and thinner. Some people choose sugaring over other methods because it is less painful, long lasting, and environment friendly.

The downside

If you are already used to waxing, sugaring will not feel extraordinary in terms of the risks involved. Depending upon the type of skin, sugaring can cause temporary redness, irritation and/or itchiness.

