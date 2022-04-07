‘It’s the greatest joy that I ever knew’: Model Karlie Kloss opens up about motherhood

Supermodel, Kode with Klossy entrepreneur, and recently a mother to a baby boy, Karlie Kloss is one of the most known faces in the global fashion industry. The former Victoria’s Secret model, 29, Kloss recently welcomed her son, Levi, with husband Joshua Kushner in March 2021.

In Wednesday’s episode of the Today show with Hoda Kotb, Kloss chatted with the host about her experience of motherhood, calling it “the greatest joy that I ever knew”. Answering Kotb’s question on whether she fell in love with Levi right away, Kloss answered: “The moment he was placed on my arms — I literally cry at commercials now, so I might cry right now — I just had this moment of, ‘wow, every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this’.”

She further added that “it is the most profound experience that I had no idea [about] until having a kid”. Elaborating on her experience of being a parent, Kloss shares that “Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well but becoming a mom? I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I’m actually on time everywhere now. I’m a multitasker, you know me, I am doing a thousand things, but I think priorities just changed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss)

Kloss had shared an image of her with Levi on his first birthday in March, with a heartfelt message in her caption, “In the blink of an eye my baby is 1 ❤️ Becoming a mama has been the greatest joy of my life, I have never grown more as an individual or loved more deeply. Levi, thank you for choosing us. @joshuakushner and I love you more than we can ever express. xoxo”

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid gives fans a peek into her life as a new mother

Further in the interview, Kloss talked about her summer camps at Kode with Klossy, pointing out the gender gaps in the tech industry, “I just was so infuriated there weren’t women in these industries at leadership levels, or equal representation,” she added. “And that’s what we really try to do: create a space that’s inclusive, and creative, and fun to learn how to code. And it’s all for free.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!