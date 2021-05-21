‘Everyone is Awesome’: Lego unveils first LGBTQ set ahead of Pride Month

Continuing the discourse around LGBTQ community and the acceptance of its members, the Lego Group has unveiled ‘Everyone is Awesome’, its first-ever LGBTQ-themed set, ahead of its launch during the upcoming Pride Month in June.

In a tweet, they shared a few pictures of the new set and wrote: “We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder. #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome”

As is understood, the iconic rainbow flag is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community, and as such, the set — which hits the Lego online store June 1 — includes 11 monochrome figures, each with its own hairstyle and a distinct colour of the rainbow.

In an official statement available on the company’s website, set designer Matthew Ashton, vice president design said: “I wanted to create a model that symbolises inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love. Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!”

The 346-piece model stands 10.24 cm tall with a depth of 12.80 cm — a perfect fit for most shelves or window sills. It will be available through LEGO.com and LEGO branded stores.

Ashton further said the set is a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community within the LEGO Group, and among the brand’s adult fans. “I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans. We share love for creativity and self-expression through LEGO bricks and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared.”

Additionally, in a write-up titled ‘Why I designed “Everyone is Awesome” by Matthew Ashton‘ — available on the website — he shared that the “starting point for this” was “my feeling that we, as a society, could be doing more to show support for each other and appreciate our differences. Being LGBTQIA+ myself, I knew I needed to step up to the plate and make a real statement about love and inclusivity…”

“Children are our role models and they welcome everyone, no matter their background. Something we should all be aspiring to.

“Representation is so important. I grew up in the 80s and was obviously a gay kid. There was a lot of negativity back then around being gay; it was right in the middle of the AIDS crisis when I was a young teen and that was incredibly daunting and scary.

“Being quite an effeminate kid, I was constantly told by different adults around me what I should and shouldn’t play with, that I needed to behave like a ‘real boy’ and to toughen up. I was dissuaded from doing the things that came most naturally to me. I think many of the adults around me were doing all of this to try to protect me from getting bullied, but I was actually fine with all the kids at school. All of that has had an impact on me in many ways; it was really exhausting and kicked my confidence.”

“So, I think by taking small steps and having products like ‘Everyone is Awesome’ out there and people representing the LGBTQIA+ community, it allows everybody to see that things do get better over time and there is a place for everybody,” he wrote.

Here’s how netizens have reacted:

