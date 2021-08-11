‘Every body is beautiful; must find a definition beyond captions’: Swastika Mukherjee makes a case for body positivity

Swastika Mukherjee, one of the most celebrated actors in the Bengali film industry, has never been one to follow trends. She always stands by what she believes to be right, and she did the same recently as she shared some pictures from an upcoming shoot. Rather than perpetuating unattainable beauty standards, the actor let her “handles” show. “’Every body is beautiful’; must find a definition beyond captions. It needs to be imbibed in our beliefs (sic),” she wrote.

In the pictures, where she is seen in a bottle green sari sans a blouse, she has her back turned towards the camera. “Love Thy Handles. We live in a country where people in the glamour industry set unrealistic beauty standards and society is expected to follow them. Standards that make no sense to me,” she added.

“The last picture in this post is the one we want to see from a fashion photoshoot. We have gotten used to filters and polished images where we don’t look like ourselves anymore. But I am old school. I love my body the way it is,” she continued.

“Caress the crevices of your body, handle them with love. If I can, you can too,” she added.

Below are some other pictures of the Paatal Lok actor in which she has spoken about loving oneself.

