Hair grows only a certain length and then stops. Here’s why

Have you noticed how a few weeks after getting a hair trim, your hair flourishes? It is thick, voluminous, shiny and most of all growing! But, sometime later it just stops, leaving you wondering how despite following the ‘right’ haircare routine you are still stuck on a length you do not want. Dr Jushya Sarin, a dermatologist decoded this on her Instagram post.

In a concise manner, Dr Sarin explains how our hair follows a certain cycle. The hair grows at least half an inch in its “growth phase” every month. However, no matter what the ‘lengthening shampoo’ you use, it won’t help because the growth phase always comes to an end. Adding to it, she said, “the growth phase lasts just a few years (2-6 years), and scientists think a specific length — which varies from person to person — probably genetic.”

This means that if your growth phase has lasted for 2 or 6 years, your hair will grow 1/2 inch every month for those 2 years and then fall off. “This explains why some of us grow hair to luscious lengths while others max out much sooner” she explains.

How does the growth phase of our hair come to an end?

This happens when our brain stops sending signals to our hair follicles, in turn, the hair stops growing. This results in new hair cells not being given any blood supply. As a result, they just fall off.

So, why do we not lose all hair at once at the end of the cycle? This is because, “each hair follicle has its own cycle, independent of its neighbouring hair” she explains.

With each having its own cycle, only 3 per cent of our hair follicles go through the phase of withering and falling off. The rest 90 per cent actively grow while the leftover hair follicles exist somewhere in between.

This is why when we trim our hair, it only grows to a certain length because they have reached their maximum capacity. “Fancy shampoos might make your hair strong enough to actually reach that maximum length — and keep it looking shiny while it gets there — but you can’t cheat your genetic code” Dr Sarin adds in conclusion.

