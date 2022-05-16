Eva Mendes is a ‘kitchen freak’; actor opens up about her domestic life with Ryan Gosling and her kids

Eva Mendes has offered a rare glimpse into her domestic life with partner Ryan Gosling and their two kids. The actor told People magazine recently that she is a “kitchen freak”, and that while she always enjoyed cleaning and doing the dishes, the pandemic rekindled this love.

According to the publication, the 48-year-old — who usually likes to keep a low profile and not reveal much about her family life — shared that she spends a lot of time in the kitchen doing cleaning chores, but not cooking, as that is reserved for Gosling, her long-time partner with whom she shares two daughters: Esmeralda Amada Gosling (7) and Amada Lee Gosling (6).

“Ryan’s the cook. He’s an incredible cook. I think that there’s a really nice balance to ‘you cook, I clean.’ And it just works for us,” Mendes said. She added that she is a “control freak about the sink”. “Life is so chaotic. But the one thing I can control is my house, my kitchen. So when I do the dishes it’s meditative for me,” she told People.

“It really goes deeper than just cleaning up. It really gives me clarity. Clean sink equals clear mind for me,” the actor continued.

While speaking with the outlet, the Drunk History Christmas star also said she grew up in a tiny apartment in Southern California, and that her family “didn’t have anything”. “But when the house was clean, it was like, ‘Hey, I just feel better.’ Everybody felt better. So for me, it’s really emotional.”

Being home with her kids has been a chaotic experience for her, just like it has been for several other parents. Mendes has called it a “mess”. “I’ll be Zooming with various people throughout the day and I have no idea. I’ll see people kind of giggle, and I see my five-year-old, who just turned six, will be right behind me with her blankie and looking so cute.”

