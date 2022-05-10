Skincare alert: Dermatologist suggests five essential swaps for summer season

The summer season calls for some necessary changes in your diet, fitness, and skin and hair care routine. The hot and humid weather dehydrates the skin, leaving it irritated, red, and dry; increased sweat and oil production clogs up the pores leading to acne breakouts. Thus, it’s essential to adjust and change your skincare routine keeping the scorching summers in mind.

As such, dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta suggested some summer-friendly skincare swaps for the season. “Summer’s calling which means it’s time to switch up your skincare routine. These five swaps promise to keep your skin healthy during hot, humid months,” she wrote, in an Instagram post.

Cream moisturiser with gel moisturiser

The dermatologist suggested choosing gel-based moisturisers this season. “They are light and won’t clog pores.”

Creamy facewash with foaming cleanser

A foaming cleanser is best for this sweltering season as it cleanses pores and keeps the oil at bay.

Old sunscreen with sweat-proof sunscreen

No skincare routine is complete without a sunblock. “I recommend purchasing a new one every 6 months. Swap your old bottle of sunscreen with a new sweat-proof sunscreen, which works best for people who are outdoors or in water. Make sure it’s SPF 30 or higher,” she said.

Body lotion with body sunscreen

Not just the face, your entire body needs UV protection. As such, swap your normal body lotion with one that offers sun protection.

Smoothening hair cream with dry oil

While many prefer smoothening hair creams during winters, opt for a dry oil during hot and humid weather. “They hydrate the scalp and strands, but won’t weigh hair down,” Dr Gupta explained.

