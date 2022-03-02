scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Skincare for beginners: Essential products to get you started

March 2, 2022 5:00:37 pm
From pollution and stress to erratic lifestyle habits — our skin faces the brunt of it all. Thus, experts recommend to indulge in a carefully-curated skincare routine, to keep it healthy, nourished and supple. However, deciding on the right skincare products may appear daunting to beginners.

But, worry not! Dermatologist Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin, recently, shared four essential products that will keep your skin healthy and happy.

“If you’re a skincare beginner and wonder where to start, here are some molecules that offer skin benefits regardless of the skin you have,” she stated. Take a look.

Hyaluronic acid

It locks in moisture and improves the appearance of fine lines. Dr Sarin suggested topping it with a light moisturiser during winter.

Antioxidant serum

According to the dermatologist, it “fights against the damage done by sun exposure, stress, pollution and natural ageing.”

Retinol

Retinol is well-known to improve skin texture, signs of ageing and acne. Therefore, it’s a must-have.

Sunscreen

Whether it’s winters or summers or outdoors or indoors, using sunscreen should never be ignored. “All of the above makes no sense if you don’t have a preventive step in place,” she said.

