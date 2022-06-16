scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
An essential guide to travelling with a newborn for breastfeeding moms

In case you are planning a trip in the summer, here is what you need to know, in terms of what to carry to make the journey as comfortable as possible

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 1:20:49 pm
breastfeeding, breastfeeding tips, breastfeeding mothers, how to travel with a newborn, breastfeeding and travelling, tips, indian express newsWhile travelling with a baby and breastfeeding, grab the window seat. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

It can be confusing and a bit uncomfortable for a new mother, who is breastfeeding, to be travelling with her baby. But, it is not entirely impossible, and should one decide to undertake a journey, there should ideally not be anything stopping them from doing so.

What should new moms know before travelling with their breastfed baby? Neha Dhupia’s breastfeeding and parenting initiative, called ‘Freedom To Feed’, posted a guide called “travel tips for all our families”. So, in case you are planning a trip in the summer, here is what you need to know, in terms of what to carry to make the journey as comfortable as possible.

1. Essential breastfeeding travel gear

– Carry a nursing cover or a top.
– Carry storage bags or bottles and a portable cooler.
– Also carry a portable pump.
– Do not forget a dual-voltage power adaptor.

breastfeeding, breastfeeding tips, breastfeeding mothers, how to travel with a newborn, breastfeeding and travelling, tips, indian express news Always carry a portable pump. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)
2. While travelling with a baby and breastfeeding, remember:

– Don’t rush.
– Seek out breastfeeding-friendly spaces.
– Grab the window seat.
– Drink enough water.
– Feed your baby expressed milk.
– Know your rights and stay safe.

 

We hope these tips help you!

