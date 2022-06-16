An essential guide to travelling with a newborn for breastfeeding moms

It can be confusing and a bit uncomfortable for a new mother, who is breastfeeding, to be travelling with her baby. But, it is not entirely impossible, and should one decide to undertake a journey, there should ideally not be anything stopping them from doing so.

What should new moms know before travelling with their breastfed baby? Neha Dhupia’s breastfeeding and parenting initiative, called ‘Freedom To Feed’, posted a guide called “travel tips for all our families”. So, in case you are planning a trip in the summer, here is what you need to know, in terms of what to carry to make the journey as comfortable as possible.

1. Essential breastfeeding travel gear

– Carry a nursing cover or a top.

– Carry storage bags or bottles and a portable cooler.

– Also carry a portable pump.

– Do not forget a dual-voltage power adaptor.

2. While travelling with a baby and breastfeeding, remember:

– Don’t rush.

– Seek out breastfeeding-friendly spaces.

– Grab the window seat.

– Drink enough water.

– Feed your baby expressed milk.

– Know your rights and stay safe.

We hope these tips help you!

