Esha Gupta knows how to keep her makeup game strong; check it out here

The actor’s makeup game is surely worth mentioning. (Photo: Instagram / Designed by Gargi Singh) The actor’s makeup game is surely worth mentioning. (Photo: Instagram / Designed by Gargi Singh)

Makeup is an art. Period. It may feel like fun and games, but acing that perfect winged liner is no mean feat. However, Esha Gupta is on the top of her makeup game: whether it is sporting a bright red lipstick, contoured cheekbones or the sharpest winged liner. She aces it all with utter ease. Not only that, her makeup is also easy to recreate. So if you want to take your makeup game higher, take a cue from the actor.

Below, we list down the times she impressed us with her makeup.

Sporting red lips with winged eyeliner is not everyone’s game, but it is Esha’s for sure. The actor was seen acing the look which was teamed with a hint of pink eyeshadow that made her look stand out. We love how her makeup complements her golden accessories.

If you are a fan of the classic winged eyeliner and nude lips combination, then this is the look for you. Esha effortlessly aces it by teaming it with a hint of highlighter to pop the inner-corner of her eyes. Mauve-toned blush completes the chic look.

It is time to take a break from the classic smokey black eye look and go for something edgier. Here the actor goes a step ahead with steele grey smokey eyes which are subtle yet perfect for a party. She pulled it together with soft pink lip tint. If you aren’t the biggest fan of pink lips, you can opt for brown lips or a terracotta shade which will complement the eye shadow.

This makeup look may seem difficult to achieve, but is actually very easy. It is all about using the right undertones of pink, beginning with the crease of your eyes and blending it until it seems seamless. We like how she went for a smudged eyeliner to add a hint of drama, while completing the look with mauve pink lips. You can opt for this look any time of the day.

It is time to let go off your usual eyeshadow palette and add a pop of colour with a muted yellow shade on the lids. We love how Esha keeps it chic with dewy skin and a generous dose of highlighter along with lightly contoured cheeks.

What do you think about her makeup looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd