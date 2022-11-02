scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

All the pretty horses: Equine passengers travel on first Russian train to N.Korea since COVID

A freight train carrying the "Orlov Trotter" horses left Russia's far east through the Khasan-Tumangan crossing, according to Russia's veterinary service. It posted a picture of several horses in a train wagon.

Russia North Korea train travel, train travel restarted, Russia to North Korea, equine passengers, Orlov Trotter horses, indian express newsThe "Orlov Trotter" is Russia's most famous horse and is known, according to the veterinary service, for its "frolicky trot". (Representational image/Getty)

Russia and North Korea restarted train travel for the first time since railway journeys were cut during the COVID pandemic with an unusually opulent cargo – 30 grey thoroughbred horses.

A freight train carrying the “Orlov Trotter” horses left Russia’s far east through the Khasan-Tumangan crossing, according to Russia’s veterinary service. It posted a picture of several horses in a train wagon.

ALSO READ |Swiss claim record for world’s longest passenger train

“The animals, 5 stallions, 25 mares, were quarantined in the city of Suzdal, Vladimir region, and then arrived at the Khasan railway checkpoint in three specially equipped trucks for subsequent shipment to the DPRK,” Russia’s state veterinary service said in a statement.

The “Orlov Trotter” is Russia’s most famous horse and is known, according to the veterinary service, for its “frolicky trot”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...

Russia’s RIA state news agency said it was the first train to North Korea since COVID restrictions were imposed in 2020. It said medicines would follow in later cargos.

It was not immediately clear why 30 Orlov Trotter thoroughbreds were needed in North Korea.

ALSO READ |Rajasthan’s luxury train Palace on Wheels makes a comeback after pandemic pause; know more about it

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is a keen horseman.

Advertisement

He was shown in 2019 by North Korean media trekking through mountain snows astride a white stallion. Russian customs data shows North Korea has spent thousands of dollars on thoroughbred horses from Russia in previous years.

​​📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 07:30:26 pm
Next Story

Railway staffer’s alertness saves a life; rescue moments caught on camera

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement