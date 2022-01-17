Enjoy the winter chill at home by converting it into a cosy space with these décor tips

Home is where we spend most of our time, especially right now in the pandemic. So, it is only natural for us to think about making our personal space more cosy and warm in the winter season. Curling up in our favourite corner with an engaging book and a cup of coffee is the ideal way to spend winters, don’t you agree?

As such, Parul Mittal, the director of Greenlam Industries Ltd shares some home decor tips for this chilly season. She says there is a need to “make your home space feel brighter and inviting, with plush fabrics and warm colours bringing serenity to the interiors”.

Bedroom

“Treat your room by contrasting the colours with engineered wood flooring that imparts a new character. Reignite your aesthetic sense by choosing fine intricate floors including basket weave and heritage, as well as classical patterns,” she suggests.

According to Mittal, you can do away with winter blues, by adding some colour or rugs that accentuate the entire set-up, making the room appear cosy. A bold print or a pattern can also liven up your space.

Curling spot

Next, you can make your nook more interesting by “adding some throw blankets, a comfortable armchair, and plush throw pillows.”

Do you like this winter home decor? (Photo: Pixabay) Do you like this winter home decor? (Photo: Pixabay)

“Veneers are a crucial part of interior décor and installing distinctive designs and patterns in your home adds a luxurious touch,” she explains.

Refurbish doors

This is the season to incorporate warm earthy shades to give “your house the facelift it deserves”. Mittal suggests you can “refurbish doors and increase not just the visual appeal, but also their quality by ditching the age-old traditional practice of getting them painted”.

“The unique combination of beauty and functionality is making people choose laminate sheets for their doors. There are also laminates that not only offer the usual benefits, but also other features such as anti-microbial and fire-retardant properties,” she concludes.

