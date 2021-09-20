Emmys 2021: Handmaid’s Tale star Ann Dowd made ‘new friends with anxiety’ during the pandemic

While the Emmys 2021 were all about big victories, it was also one that made headlines for underlining important topics with relevance to the pandemic. Amid all the fashionable looks and the red carpet moments — which reminded many of the Met Gala 2021 that happened less than a week ago — the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were reflective of the times we are living in.

Among the many attendees, Ann Dowd, who was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as ‘Aunt Lydia’ on the Handmaid’s Tale, talked about what she has learnt in the Covid-19 pandemic, telling the hosts on the People and Entertainment Weekly red carpet that she “made new friends with anxiety” during this period.

“I assume we all have,” she said, emphasising on the fact that the pandemic and having to stay at home away from loved ones impacted many people negatively around the world. The 65-year-old also said that working on the show during this time had been important to her.

“I realised I thought I already knew how much work means to me, but the profound gratitude of getting back to work, and people making it — Hulu, in our case — making it so safe. We could do our work without worrying. Come on now, what is better? Considering the suffering in the world. So that’s what I learned.”

For the occasion, the actor wore a sleeveless black gown, accessorising with dainty earrings and a small black clutch. She wore her hair up in a messy bun and looked stunning.

Dowd was nominated for her role in the dystopian show, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name. In the 2017 Emmys, she had taken home the same award.

