Emily Ratajkowski normalises breastfeeding, shares a heartwarming picture

In March this year, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard had welcomed their first child and announced the news with a post on social media. Now, Ratajkowski shared a heartwarming picture on Instagram, where she can be seen breastfeeding the child. “If it seems like I’m always breastfeeding it’s because I am,” she wrote as the caption.

Needless to say, even though breastfeeding is the most natural act in the world, it has often stigmatised. Back home, actor Amrita Rao also tried to clear all the secrecy associated with the act. Her husband RJ Anmol shared an image on Instagram, in which the actor was clicked smiling, as she fed her baby boy Veer.

“Amrita feeding Veer is the most beautiful sight for me every day… It’s so surreal, so magical… almost Godly !” he wrote in the caption.

In October 2020, Ratajkowski had announced her pregnancy, and in an essay for Vogue, shared she was letting her child choose their gender.

“When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always, ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” she wrote in the essay.

“My husband likes to say that ‘we’re pregnant’. I tell him that while the sentiment is sweet, it’s not entirely true. I resent that his entire family’s DNA is inside of me but that my DNA is not inside him. ‘It just seems unfair,’ I say, and we both laugh. It’s kind of a joke, but just like the remark we make about our child’s gender, there is truth behind it,” she had added.

