Emily Ratajkowski announces birth of her baby, shares name and first picture

American supermodel Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard have welcomed their first child. Ratajkowski made the announcement by sharing a picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn on Instagram. Along with the perfect golden hour photography, the new mother also wrote a caption wherein she revealed the child’s name.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life. (sic)”

In October 2020, Ratajkowski had announced her pregnancy, and in an essay for Vogue, had written that she was letting her child choose their gender.

“When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always, ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” she wrote in the essay.

She had also written on the experience of being pregnant and how it differs for men and women. “My husband likes to say that ‘we’re pregnant’. I tell him that while the sentiment is sweet, it’s not entirely true. I resent that his entire family’s DNA is inside of me but that my DNA is not inside him. ‘It just seems unfair,’ I say, and we both laugh. It’s kind of a joke, but just like the remark we make about our child’s gender, there is truth behind it,” she wrote.

“Pregnancy is innately lonely; it’s something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be. Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience. There is no one to feel it with me—the sharp muscular aches in my lower abdomen that come out of nowhere while I’m watching a movie or the painful heaviness of my breasts that now greets me first thing every morning. My husband has no physical symptoms in ‘our’ pregnancy, another reminder of how different a woman and man’s experience of life can be.”

The first picture that the model shared of herself and her baby is also praiseworthy, because she is trying to normalise post-pregnancy body and breastfeeding, both of which are natural outcomes postpartum.

