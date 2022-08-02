Elvis Presley’s jewellery on auction with Priscilla Presley’s support

August 2, 2022 4:30:00 pm
A collection of jewellery that Elvis Presley gave to his manager Colonel Tom Parker is going up for auction on Aug. 27.
Two hundred items, including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains, have been brought together by GWS Auctions. Also included is the guitar played by Presley during his famous “comeback” TV special of 1968.
Many of the pieces were provided by Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley.
“Well, it brings back memories for sure,” Priscilla Presley told Reuters.
She added that it was a running joke with her former husband that he constantly bought or commissioned jewellery for Parker because the manager already had everything he needed and the Presleys did not know what else to buy him.
Priscilla Presley said she felt protective of the items because she designed some of them, including artefacts with the logo for TCB Band, the musicians who formed the core rhythm section of Presley’s backing band in his later years. “TCB” stood for “taking care of business,” a favourite expression of Presley’s.
Priscilla Presley supported the auction in part because she was weary of seeing so many fake Elvis artefacts for sale.
“There is so much product out there that is not authentic at all and that worries me,” she said.
“I want to know for sure that that is going to go to someone who is going to care for it, love it.”
