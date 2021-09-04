Elvis Presley’s iconic white jumpsuit goes up for auction

One of Elvis Presley‘s iconic jumpsuits is going up for auction. The white eyelet jumpsuit and cape were worn by the legendary musician at a string of shows at Madison Square Garden in 1972.

The jumpsuit, designed by Bill Belew, is being sold by Kruse GWS Auction with an opening bid of $350,000 while the cape is going for $50,000.

In 1972, Presley sold out four straight nights at MSG, becoming the first person to do so at the Manhattan venue.

Many other Presley-themed items are also on offer–a copy of the Bible once gifted to him by a fan, a collection of his hair saved by his barber, and a helmet he wore in the film Viva Las Vegas, according to a People report.

Besides, people can also bid for an opportunity to have a private lunch with Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla. “I thought, ‘Why not be a part of it?’ I used to have a different opinion about these estate sales, but then as I got older I realised that you have to pass these things down to someone who’ll really appreciate them,” she told People in an interview.

A portion of the lunch auction will go to the Dream Foundation, which supports terminally ill adults and their families.

“She’s [Priscilla] just such a wealth of experience and knowledge. You don’t study and learn about Elvis without learning about Priscilla as well. Their names are synonymous,” Kruse GWS Auction was quoted as saying by the outlet.

