Elon Musk calls trans pronouns ‘esthetic nightmare’; netizens call him out

Elon Musk's tweet on trans pronouns did not go down well with netizens. (Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)

Elon Musk has landed himself in a controversy with the transgender community after pointing out the use of trans pronouns.

A while ago, the Tesla CEO shared a meme on Twitter depicting a British Red Coat with “love to oppress” written on his hat against the backdrop of the American Revolutionary War, with the caption “when you put he/him in (yo)ur bio”.

Recently, Musk posted another tweet in which he wrote, “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

The 49-year-old then went on to share a 2017 tweet by Tesla claiming it had scored 100 out of 100 for the fourth year in a row in LGBTQ equality, and captioned it “Oh and umm…”

Oh and umm … https://t.co/jtg944ERCy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

Musk’s tweets caused a stir on social media with netizens calling him out for “not respecting trans people”.

pronouns are import to trans people. Not respecting them is not respecting trans people — Wīłł (@Martian_Will) December 16, 2020

“Dude you named your kid XÿLôphœń,” wrote a Twitter user.

Dude you named your kid XÿLôphœń — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) December 16, 2020

“Most of the time it’s literally just he/him, she/her, or they/them in someone’s bio. Seriously, get over it,” said another.

Most of the time it’s literally just he/him, she/her, or they/them in someone’s bio. Seriously, get over it. — Ellie ✨ (@Lorenerd11) December 16, 2020

Also Read | How the pandemic has exacerbated troubles for the trans community

Here’s how others reacted:

Its literally he,she, or they in most cases. Its not that deep. Also your child has a keyboard smash name, so this aint it, theif. — 🐊🚩🌴 Solo Jazz 🌴🏴 🔞 (@AwfulHours) December 16, 2020

if you were gonna pretend to support us, the least you could do is at least acknowledge that we’re people instead of calling us just “the trans” — 💖 Nichibotsu 💖 (@bangers_ntrash) December 16, 2020

Elon Musk, your aesthetic inconvenience does not compare to the everyday battles the minorities must endure. Not. Even. Close. So, get over it and get the message aesthetics right. — Exploding Trumpaloompa Singh MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) December 16, 2020

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd