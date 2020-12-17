scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Top news

Elon Musk calls trans pronouns ‘esthetic nightmare’; netizens call him out

Elon Musk's tweets caused a stir on social media with netizens calling him out for "not respecting trans people"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 17, 2020 6:20:21 pm
elon muskElon Musk's tweet on trans pronouns did not go down well with netizens. (Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)

Elon Musk has landed himself in a controversy with the transgender community after pointing out the use of trans pronouns.

A while ago, the Tesla CEO shared a meme on Twitter depicting a British Red Coat with “love to oppress” written on his hat against the backdrop of the American Revolutionary War, with the caption “when you put he/him in (yo)ur bio”.

Recently, Musk posted another tweet in which he wrote, “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

The 49-year-old then went on to share a 2017 tweet by Tesla claiming it had scored 100 out of 100 for the fourth year in a row in LGBTQ equality, and captioned it “Oh and umm…”

Musk’s tweets caused a stir on social media with netizens calling him out for “not respecting trans people”.

“Dude you named your kid XÿLôphœń,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Most of the time it’s literally just he/him, she/her, or they/them in someone’s bio. Seriously, get over it,” said another.

Also Read |How the pandemic has exacerbated troubles for the trans community

Here’s how others reacted:

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan dead, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan age, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan gharana, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan news
Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan passes away: A pictorial tribute to the classical music maestro

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 17: Latest News

Advertisement