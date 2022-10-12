Elnaaz Norouzi stands up to Iran’s morality police by stripping in a video: ‘Should have the right to wear whatever…’

As Iran continues to be in a state of turmoil following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was purportedly detained by the country’s morality police and beaten up during detention — which led to her going into a state of coma and later dying — many people, mostly women, have taken to the streets to challenge the country’s draconian laws that impede women’s freedom and safety.

‘Sacred Games‘ actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who is currently working in India but is Iranian by nationality, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, stating in a powerful video that it is a woman’s prerogative how she wants to dress up, what she wants to wear, whether she wants to show her hair and skin, or if she wants to cover it all up.

In the video, the 30-year-old actor, who was born in Tehran, took off several layers of clothes before posing semi-naked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)

She started with a burqa, which she took off to show her face, then her hair, then proceeded to show other modest clothes she wore underneath — comprising a loose embroidered kurta — followed by a denim shirt that she wore over a pair of denim pants, a crop top, a mini skirt, a black bra with crisscross straps and finally stripping it all to only wear a cream-coloured underwear.

She told women that it is all right to wear whatever you want, as long as you are comfortable in it. With every layer of cloth that she stripped, she conveyed the message to people watching that it is a woman’s choice on how she wants to dress up and nobody else’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)

In the accompanying caption, the actor wrote, “Every woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she desires and when or wherever she desires to wear it. No man nor any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress otherwise.”

Norouzi proceeded to write: “Everyone has different views and beliefs and they have to be respected. Democracy means the power to decide… Every woman should have the power to decide over her own body!”

She ended the note with a disclaimer, “I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice!”

ALSO READ | United Colors of Benetton launches unisex hijab created by rapper Ghali Amdouni

Prior to this, the actor had shared another video, in which she appreciated the people of Iran for standing together against a repressive regime. “The way Iranian people are on the roads, fighting for human rights and rights of women…” she had said, lauding their spirit and efforts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)

According to reports, last month, Amini was detained for not wearing her hijab properly, which is a punishable offence in Iran. Following the news of her death, violent protests broke out which claimed many lives. Women have been tossing their headscarves, burning them and shouting anti-government slogans for weeks. It has received global attention.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!