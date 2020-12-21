Elliot Page thanks fans for their support after coming out as transgender

Earlier this month, the Oscar-nominated Canadian actor -- formerly known as 'Ellen' -- had written a long and emotional post on his official social media account, in which he had introduced himself as 'Elliot'. (Source: Instagram/@elliotpage)

Juno actor Elliot Page, who recently came out as transgender, has now publicly thanked all fans from the “bottom of his heart”. In an Instagram post, the actor shared a picture and wrote in the caption: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot (sic)”.

Earlier this month, the Oscar-nominated Canadian actor — formerly known as ‘Ellen’ — had written a long and emotional post on his official social media account, introducing himself as ‘Elliot’. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” Page had written, expressing gratitude for supporters in the trans community.

“I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile… I am also scared. I am scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence,” the actor had expressed in his earlier post, having shared that his pronouns are ‘he/they’.

Soon after the revelation, Page received a lot of encouragement and support from all corners, not just Hollywood. His wife Emma Portner had also mentioned that she was proud of him. Sharing his letter on Instagram, Portner had written: “I am so proud of Elliot Page. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

In January 2018, Portner and Page had announced their marriage. The couple met after Page noticed Portner on Instagram, and they now live together in New York City. “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page had written at the time, sharing a picture of their wedding rings.

