Elliot Page sets major fitness goals as he flaunts abs in new photo

Tuesday, May 25, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 25, 2021 1:20:11 pm
Elliot Page, Elliot Page news, Elliot Page abs, Elliot Page fitness, Elliot Page transformation, Elliot Page flaunting abs, indian express newsIn March this year, he had graced the cover of TIME magazine. (Photo: Instagram/@elliotpage)

Elliot Page is enjoying his time in the sun. The actor recently posted a picture of himself standing next to a pool, looking fit as ever. Smiling from ear-to-ear, he flaunted his washboard abs, making this his first ever shirtless photo, ever since he came out as transgender in December 2020.

In the caption, the 34-year-old actor wrote: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful”

The Oscar-nominated actor wore burgundy swimming trunks, and accessorised with a cap, a pair of sunglasses and a chain.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @elliotpage

After the photo dropped, he received appreciation from his followers. Actor Nina Dobrev — with whom he had starred in the film Flatliners before he had transitioned — commented: “You look amazing… and most of all happy.”

Additionally, Page’s The Umbrella Academy co-star Britne Oldford wrote, “Man, you are beaming!”

Page came out in December 2020, and in a long post which he shared on social media, wrote that his pronouns are ‘he/they’, and that he be called ‘Elliot’ and not ‘Ellen’ anymore.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @elliotpage

In March this year, he graced the cover of TIME magazine, and in a powerful exchange, talked about the fight for trans equality and shared details of his own struggle while embracing his true self. He told Katy Steinmetz — who wrote the article titled ‘Elliot Page Is Ready for This Moment‘ — that he wanted to cut his hair short as a nine-year-old and that there was an “acute feeling of triumph” when he was finally allowed. “I felt like a boy. I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday.”

Page would even visualise “himself as a boy in imaginary games, freed from the discomfort of how other people saw him: as a girl”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TIME (@time)

