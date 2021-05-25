Elliot Page sets major fitness goals as he flaunts abs in new photo

In March this year, he had graced the cover of TIME magazine. (Photo: Instagram/@elliotpage)

Elliot Page is enjoying his time in the sun. The actor recently posted a picture of himself standing next to a pool, looking fit as ever. Smiling from ear-to-ear, he flaunted his washboard abs, making this his first ever shirtless photo, ever since he came out as transgender in December 2020.

In the caption, the 34-year-old actor wrote: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful”

The Oscar-nominated actor wore burgundy swimming trunks, and accessorised with a cap, a pair of sunglasses and a chain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

After the photo dropped, he received appreciation from his followers. Actor Nina Dobrev — with whom he had starred in the film Flatliners before he had transitioned — commented: “You look amazing… and most of all happy.”

Additionally, Page’s The Umbrella Academy co-star Britne Oldford wrote, “Man, you are beaming!”

Page came out in December 2020, and in a long post which he shared on social media, wrote that his pronouns are ‘he/they’, and that he be called ‘Elliot’ and not ‘Ellen’ anymore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

In March this year, he graced the cover of TIME magazine, and in a powerful exchange, talked about the fight for trans equality and shared details of his own struggle while embracing his true self. He told Katy Steinmetz — who wrote the article titled ‘Elliot Page Is Ready for This Moment‘ — that he wanted to cut his hair short as a nine-year-old and that there was an “acute feeling of triumph” when he was finally allowed. “I felt like a boy. I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday.”

Page would even visualise “himself as a boy in imaginary games, freed from the discomfort of how other people saw him: as a girl”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle