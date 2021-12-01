scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
‘Icon’: Fans hail Elliot Page for sharing shirtless selfie flaunting surgery scars

Sharing the picture, the 34-year-old jokingly wrote, "Oh good my new phone works"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 1, 2021 1:20:22 pm
Elliot PageThe actor came out as a transgender in December 2020. (Source: Elliot Page/Instagram)

Canadian actor Elliot Page has drawn appreciation for sharing a shirtless mirror selfie, flaunting his surgery scars.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the 34-year-old jokingly wrote, “Oh good my new phone works.”

The picture instantly went viral, amassing around 2 million likes and numerous reactions from celebrities and fans alike. His toned abs and surgery scars became the talk of the town, with people heaping praise on the actor.

“You’re gonna break that phone tho with your intense hotness (sic),” filmmaker and writer, Ian Daniel, wrote.

“ELLLIIIIOOOOTTTT! You look incredible! Happy almost one year of coming out! (sic),” a fan wrote.

Another fan commented: “I love/adore the trans boy shirtless posts. I’m glad you’re not above the rest of us.”

Some fans hailed him as an “icon” for sharing the shirtless picture.

A user appreciated him for “bringing trans acceptance into the mainstream”.

The actor came out as a transgender in December 2020 in a long and heartfelt social media post, where he reintroduced himself as ‘Elliot’ and his pronouns as ‘he/they’. He was formerly ‘Ellen Page’.

Opening about his top surgery, he had told Oprah Winfrey, “I want people to know that not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving and it’s the case for so many people.”

“It’s, you know, getting out of the shower and the towel is around your waist, and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like ‘There I am’,” he had said.

